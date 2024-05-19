Library must be open 24x7, SFI tells HPU admn

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) here today demanded that the university authorities keep the library open for students round the clock.

A delegation of the SFI met the Librarian and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him. He assured them that their demands would be considered.

SFI campus secretary Sunny Seakta said the gates of the university library are closed at 8.00 pm. Due to this, students have to sit in private libraries and are greatly hassled, he added. He said despite being established 55 years ago, the university’s library does not have enough space to accommodate students. “Instead, cafes are opened in the university to rob students and teachers,” he added.

The SFI also demanded that a central heating system be installed before the winters and the seating capacity of the library be increased.

