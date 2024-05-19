Library must be open 24x7, SFI tells HPU admn

Shimla, May 18
The Himachal Pradesh University unit of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) here today demanded that the university authorities keep the library open for students round the clock.
A delegation of the SFI met the Librarian and submitted a memorandum of their demands to him. He assured them that their demands would be considered.
SFI campus secretary Sunny Seakta said the gates of the university library are closed at 8.00 pm. Due to this, students have to sit in private libraries and are greatly hassled, he added. He said despite being established 55 years ago, the university’s library does not have enough space to accommodate students. “Instead, cafes are opened in the university to rob students and teachers,” he added.
The SFI also demanded that a central heating system be installed before the winters and the seating capacity of the library be increased.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custody
Police had sought 7-day custody of Kumar to question him in ...
Terrorists kill former sarpanch, injure 2 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir
Rajasthan couple was injured after terrorists opened fire in...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources
Taranjit talks up American cure for Punjab ills
BJP’s Amritsar candidate, ex-envoy details how his foreign s...