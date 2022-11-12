Lifetime Achievement Award for renowned Himachali folk singer Dr Krishna Lal Sehgal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

The Himalaya Sahitya Sanskriti and Paryavaran Manch has decided to honour Dr Krishna Lal Sehgal with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for his outstanding contribution to the field of Himachali folk music.

The honour will be conferred on him at a folk music event in the state capital. “This programme of Himachali folk music will be especially dedicated to Dr Sehgal. People will get to listen to Pahari songs from him as well as other folk artistes,” said the president of the Himalaya Manch, SR Harnot, here today.

Harnot said Sehgal had devoted his whole life to Himachali folk music and was still active at the age of 73 years. “He has sung more than 100 of his own compositions through Akashvani, Doordarshan and many other mediums. Many audio and video cassettes of his songs have also been released,” he said.

He has been honoured with the district and state-level honours by many organisations. His book titled ‘Geet Meri Mati Re’ containing folk songs of Sirmaur district in ‘Swaralipi’ was published recently.

Harnot said Sehgal was a PhD in vocal music and had obtained the degrees of Sangeet Visharad in Vocal

and Instrumentation from Prachin Kala Kendra, Chandigarh, and Sangeet Praveen in Vocal Music from Allahabad.

Sehgal is one of the top performers of the All India Radio, Shimla, and Doordarshan. He retired as an Associate Professor of Vocals from the Himachal College Cadre in 2008.

Senior writers who have been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the organisation include Srinivas Shrikant, Dr Mouluram Thakur, Saroj Vashisht, Satyen Sharma, Ramdayal Neeraj, Sundar Lohia, Ramesh Chandra Sharma and Om Prakash Handa. This is the first time that the honour will be given to a Pahari folk artiste.