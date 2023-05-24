Light-and-sound show started at century-old Bantony Castle

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 23

The century-old heritage structure of Bantony Castle is all set to become a major tourist attraction as the Department of Language, Art and Culture today started a light-and-sound show, detailing the historical importance of the state capital.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who is holding the charge of Language, Art and Culture Department, inaugurated the Bantony Castle today. Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary and Pankaj Lalit, Director, Language, Art and Culture were present on the occasion. The restoration and conservation of the heritage property has been completed under the Rs 26 crore funded Asian Development Bank (ADB) project.

The light-and-sound show and the proposed museum here will give an insight into Himachal's rich cultural heritage and history. The entire property spread over 19,436.83 sq m, including the main wooden structure, expansive lawns and thick deodar forests is expected to become a major tourist attraction after its unveiling.

The 125-year-old Bantony Castle complex, located on the road connecting The Mall to the Kalibari temple, was the summer palace of the erstwhile Maharaja of Sirmaur. The property was in complete shambles and on the verge of collapse when the Virbhadra Singh regime had acquired it.

It was on January 4, 2016, that the government decided to acquire Bantony Castle, following several failed attempts over the last two decades. The government, with the consent of its owners, decided to acquire Bantony Castle for Rs 27.84 crore. The Himachal Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) prepared a social impact assessment report of the prime property before the decision on its acquisition was taken.

The Bantony Castle was the summer palace of the erstwhile Maharaja of Sirmaur. The main building is a double-storey structure constructed in the mock Tudor style, part chalet and crowned with a sloping roof with mini-towers. It housed the office of the Himachal Police since 1957 and was handed back to the owners after a long legal battle.