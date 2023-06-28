Light to moderate rain forecast till July 1 in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

The state has received 135 per cent more than normal rain over the past one week. The deviation in the districts of Solan, Mandi and Hamirpur has been as high as 362 per cent, 303 per cent and 269 per cent, respectively. The only districts which recorded less than normal rainfall in this period are Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Una.

Even as the intensity of the monsoonal rains has reduced, the Weather Department has issued a forecast of light to moderate rains till July 1. “We are expecting normal monsoon activities after July 1,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

In the plast 24 hours, several places in Kangra and Mandi have registered heavy rainfall. Dharamsala receiving the highest rainfall of 106 mm, followed by Kataula (74.4 mm), Gohar (67 mm), Mandi (56.4 mm) and Pandoh (50 mm) in Mandi district.

There are 75 blocked roads, most of these in Mandi zone —0 63 roads continue to be non-operational as per the latest report. As for water schemes, as many as 482 schemes are yet to be made operational. Most water schemes have been affected in places like Dharamsala, Chamba, Shimla, Nahan and Sundernagar.