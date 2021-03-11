Lightning kills 70 head of sheep, goats in Palampur village

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 29

Over 70 head of sheep and goats died when lightning struck a remote Rajgundha village, 90 km from Palampur, last night.

Reports said a shepherd and his flock of sheep and goats were on their way to high hills in the Dhauladhars. Because of inclement weather, he was resting under a tree near the village.

Suddenly, lightning stuck the tree, killing 70 animals on the spot. However, he and his two companions had a narrow escape.

SDM, Baijnath, Salem Aazam received the report this afternoon. He sent a team of rescue workers to Rajgundha to help the victims. He also sanctioned financial assistance to the family of the victim.

Trilok Kapoor, Chairman of the HP State Wool Federation, said he had directed the administration and Animal Husbandry Department to provide immediate relief to the victims.

He said financial help would also be provided to the shepherd.