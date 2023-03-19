Lightning strike damages house in Sirmaur dist

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

The kutcha house of Ganesho Devi at Badyalta village in Sangrah subdivision of Sirmaur district was destroyed in a lightning strike last evening.

The woman and her two sons were not present at home when the incident occurred. Her entire household belongings were destroyed in the incident. The woman was provided refuge at a neighbour’s house while Mela Ram Sharma, chairman of the Block Development Committee, also provided her financial help.

Sharma said that he had requested the revenue staff to provide immediate relief to the family, which had lost their entire belongings. The Revenue Department was assessing the loss suffered in the incident.