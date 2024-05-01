‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Kullu, April 30

International badminton star Saina Nehwal spent time with her mother at Manali and uploaded pictures of her visit on social media. On Saturday, she visited the famous Atal Tunnel and ventured into the Lahaul valley. She was also spotted enjoying adventure sports in the snow. A businessman from Sissu Nirmala said Saina photographed the snow-covered peaks of Sissu and also posed for photographs with her fans. She also paid obeisance at Hadimba temple during her sojourn. She conversed with local people and tourists. Saina described Manali and Lahaul as beautiful as Switzerland and talked about the importance of maintaining the beauty of these places. — OC

Badminton star Saina Nehwal in Manali.

