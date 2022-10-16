Lingar area in Lahaul-Spiti has only 38 voters

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 15

Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta said 25,431 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for the Lahaul-Spiti constituency election to be held on November 12. Of the voters, 24,744 are registered as general voters and 687 as service voters. “Lingar is the polling station with the least number of voters where 38 voters,” said the DC.

He said of the total general voters, there are 12,293 male and 12,451 female. Similarly in the category of service voters, there are 684 male and 3 female voters.

The DC said 92 polling stations had been set up in Lahaul and Spiti. Five are sensitive and one polling station is hyper-sensitive.

“Jahlma and the world’s highest polling station Tashigang have been made model polling stations in the district. The Tashigang polling station is situated at a height of 15,256 feet. There are 52 voters in the village,” said the DC.