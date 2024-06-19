Link road in poor condition in Mandi

THE link road leading to the industry office near the Mandi circuit house is in a poor condition and needs to be repaired to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles in the area. It is a small stretch, where motorists face a great deal of inconvenience in riding their motorbikes and scooters safely due to the broken road. The Mandi Municipal Corporation authorities should ensure that it is repaired as soon as possible. Manoj Kumar, Mandi

Forest fires causing loss to fruit growers

FOREST fires across the state are threatening residential areas as well as orchards, leaving orchardists worried over their produce. Recently, orchardists of the Himri panchayat in Shimla had to suffer huge losses as their pear and plum trees were damaged due to a forest fire. We request the government to take action to control forest fires across the state. Kartik, Shimla

Ragyan villagers await tankers amid water crisis

RESIDENTS of the Ragyan panchayat in Shimla have not been supplied drinking water for the past few days. To make matters worse, water tankers are also not being sent here. We request the authorities concerned to provide water tankers to the Ragyan panchayat on priority so that people can be relieved of the water crisis. Neeraj, Ragyan (Shimla)

