Liquor from Chandigarh, Punjab being sold illegally in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 19

The illegal sale of liquor in Palampur city and its adjoining areas has become a cause for concern. Liquor is being openly sold at a number of outlets in Palampur, Jaisinghpur and Baijnath, affecting the revenue of the state government. It has also raised concerns about law and order.

In the absence of any check from the police and the state Excise Department, liquor is being openly sold even at vegetable and cloth shops, hotels, dhabas and restaurants in gross violation of the provisions of the HP Excise Act.

The police and the state Excise Department are well aware of the situation but they have taken no steps to check the illegal sale of liquor and bring culprits to book. A local liquor contractor says that most of the illegal liquor in this region is being supplied from Punjab and Chandigarh without paying excise duty and licence fee. Therefore, it is sold at one-third the price to outlets, causing a huge revenue loss to the state exchequer.

