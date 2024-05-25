Liquor vendors calling shots as MRP missing

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 24

Many liquor vendors in Kangra district are overcharging customers as this year the maximum retail price (MRP), which mandates that no one can sell a pre-packed commodity at a price exceeding it, is conspicuously missing.

In Nagrota Surian and surrounding areas, vendors are not displaying the rate list and are selling liquor at exorbitant rates.

As per the State Taxes and Excise Department rules, vendors can charge 10 to 30 per cent above the minimum selling price (MSP), and they are abusing this rule and exceeding this limit.

Complaint numbers 01894230186 Kangra Zone 01905223499 Mandi Zone 01772620775 Shimla Zone Information can also be shared on toll-free number 18001808062, telephone number 0177-2620426 and WhatsApp number 9418331426

Rajesh Nandpuri, who runs a mobile phone shop at Nagrota Surian, said, “The liquor vendor near the bus stand charged me Rs 260 for purchasing a quarter of Royal Stag, whereas Rs 140 was marked on it. Besides, every vendor here is charging Rs 300 for country liquor (MSP Rs 190). I have registered a complaint on the Chief Minister Sankalp Seva helpline.”

Interestingly, this year MSP is marked on the liquor bottles, but the MRP, which protects the rights of the consumers, has not been marked.

According to the department, this has been done deliberately to empower the vendors, who are situated on the interstate borders, to compete with the vendors of Punjab, who have been given free hand to increase the sales. However, this logic does not justify the missing MRP, which is significant in protecting the rights of consumers.

Talking to The Tribune, State Taxes and Excise Department Commissioner Dr Younus said, “We have specified the margin over MSP which the vendors are supposed to charge. They have been asked to display the rate list with the MRP of each brand. Any violation will be strictly dealt with and repeated challans would lead to cancellation of the licence. The department is pro-customer and any complaint made would be immediately heard.”

As per the prevalent excise policy, 10 per cent dividend has been fixed on single malt, whiskey, rum, gin, vodka, bio beer, bio wine, cider and 30 per cent dividend on all beer brands and country liquor.

