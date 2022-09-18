Lit fest at Kasauli from October 14

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

The Khushwant Singh Lit Fest will be held from October 14 to 16 at Kasauli where speakers will reflect on “Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s climate of change?

It will be a green fest with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint as the nation commemorates 75th year of Independence.

Key speakers like Amitav Ghosh will dwell upon why they do not expect Mumbai to survive for another 30 years, not beyond 2050!

The lit fest will feature a distinguished panel of speakers, including Booker winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Raj Mohan Gandhi, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.