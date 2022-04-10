Literature in 'post-digital era' discussed at Shoolini lit fest

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 9

A discussion on “Literature in the post-digital era” was held at the Shoolini Literature Festival on the second day of the fest. Panellists Kunal Nandwani, Arjun Gupta and Anjana Menon discussed the potential of complete digitisation.

Anjana Menon gave a brief overview on the evolution of digital media and how internet tools have made writing simple and easy for anyone. According to Arjun Gupta, anyone could write using data analytics and search engine optimisation.

Kunal Nandwani discussed virtual reality using Metaverse as an example. He elaborated on the benefits and drawbacks of the digital world as well as the threat it poses.

Mukul Deva discussed the fundamentals of a thriller fiction. “There is a creative writer in each of us,” said Prof Manju Jaidka, during a session “Thrillers, killers and gumshoes.” She talked about her books and how she transitioned from academic writing to writing criminal thrillers. —