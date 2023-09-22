Litterateur's loss mourned

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Indian Administrative Officers’ Association, Himachal Pradesh, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena, condoled the demise of Ramesh Chander Sharma, a retired IAS officer and a renowned litterateur at the state secretariat on Thursday.

The officers also observed a two-minute silence and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. They appreciated the contribution of Sharma while in service and also for his literary works, particularly in Hindi. The Chief Secretary said, “His demise is a great loss for the literary world and his works will ever be remembered.”

