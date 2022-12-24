Little snow at Manali, tourists head for Sissu

Tribune News Service

Tourism activities in Manali and surroundings areas have taken a hit due to a long dry spell. However, hoteliers are expecting a tourist rush on Christmas and New Year as the Met Department has forecast snowfall at Manali on December 25 and 26.

Tourist coming to the town are disappointed, as they are not able to enjoy snow-related activities at Manali, Solang Nullah, Gulaba and in other surrounding areas. Snow, which had accumulated on the ground, melted due to the dry spell of weather, says an hotelier.

Tourists have started heading to Sissu and Koksar in Lahaul and Spiti where some snow is present. Mahesh Agarwal and Shweta Agarwal, a couple hailing from Delhi, claim that they saw snow only after they reached Sissu. They enjoyed their vacation at Sissu and Koksar, they add. Snow in these towns may also disappear if the weather remains dry.

However, with prediction of a white Christmas, room bookings in Manali hotels have picked up. Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, says, “A white Christmas will provide the much needed impetus to tourism activities in the region. Snow is a major attraction. Tourists often inquire about it before booking hotel rooms.”

He adds that hotel room occupancy in the region has gone up to 70 per cent and it is expected to increase to 100 per cent in the coming days. Meanwhile, the police are also geared up to maintain law and order in the region. Kullu SP Gurdev Chand Sharma says that three reserve forces have been deployed in Kullu, Manali and Manikaran of the district in view of the tourist rush for Christmas and New Year festivities.

