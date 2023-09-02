Live mortar shell found, neutralised

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 1
An old but powerful mortal shell was found at Kandwal on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway in Nurpur last evening. The shell was neutralised by the bomb disposal squad of the 9th core army unit of Uchi-Bassi under Mamoon army cantonment today.
The shell was noticed by employees of the construction company engaged in the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project at Kandwal. They informed the police and local administration. The mortar shell was shifted in a JCB machine to an isolated place in Baduee gram panchayat by the bomb disposal squad.
