Live power wires not covered

The HPSEBL has installed an electricity transformer near Shiva Temple at Spail village in Jawali subdivision. Its live fuse wires are uncovered, posing a threat to humans as well as animals. The uncovered power fuses of the transformer are a few feet above the ground level and two meters away from the village path. The local electrical authorities should immediately cover the live power supply line with fuse grips — Balbir, Nagrota Surian
Wrong choice of venue
The Ridge as the choice of venue for the Prime Minister’s rally is questionable when there is a much bigger venue available, i.e. Annadale Ground. If a rally was held there, it would not have disrupted traffic schedule of the city. Also, a huge gathering can cause damage to The Ridge and the water tank beneath it. — Sanjay, Shimla
Make new lab functional soon
THE new lab at the IGMC in Shimla has not become functional yet. Even though the timing for sample collection has been increased in the lab, patients are still facing problems. It is forcing many patients to go to private labs for tests. The hospital administration should push the new lab to start functioning at the earliest. — Devender, Shimla
What our readers say
