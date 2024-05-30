 Living on the edge, Trilokpur residents on Pathankot-Mandi NH asked to evacuate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Living on the edge, Trilokpur residents on Pathankot-Mandi NH asked to evacuate

Living on the edge, Trilokpur residents on Pathankot-Mandi NH asked to evacuate

Living on the edge, Trilokpur residents on Pathankot-Mandi NH asked to evacuate

Near-vertical cutting of hill near Trilokpur village put a few buildings under threat.



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, May 29

Jawali SDM Vachitar Singh, along with a team of technical experts of the Bharat Construction Company, examined the landslide-prone Trilokpur village on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near Kotla. He met families living under the constant threat of landslides after a massive landslip was triggered here recently due to the alleged unscientific mountain cutting.

After assessing the situation of the landslide-prone village and convening a meeting with the panchayat pradhan, the Jawali SDM has directed to evacuate three houses and a building in the area.

Three houses, monastery to be vacated

  • Following the massive landslide on May 25, cracks emerging on the mountain have further increased the concern of villagers
  • According to panchayat pradhan Durga Dass, residents Avinash Gill and Sumna Devi have been asked to move back to their old houses
  • Another resident, Rohit Sharma, has been directed to shift in a rented house for which rent would be paid by the construction company
  • The SDM said if there was any damage to the houses during the monsoon season, the NHAI would compensate them

According to panchayat pradhan Durga Dass, residents Avinash Gill and Sumna Devi, who were staying in their newly constructed houses, have been asked to move back to their old houses in the village. He said another resident, Rohit Sharma, has been directed to shift in a rented house for which rent would be paid by the highway widening project construction company.

The administration has also directed to evacuate one building of the Tibetan Monastery and shift the monastery to other buildings in the village.

The panchayat pradhan said he had demanded the administration to restore two stairways and one kutcha road in the village as these were damaged during the hill cutting process, depriving the villagers of effective connectivity.

The Tribune has highlighted the plight of residents of Trilokpur village multiple times. Ever since the construction company had started hill cutting using JCB and Poclain machines, villagers have been spending sleepless nights.

Following the massive landslide on May 25, emerging cracks on the mountain have further increased the concern of villagers, who had been flagging the demand to erect a protection wall to save their houses.

In this connection the SDM said all three families have been instructed to vacate their houses with immediate effect and if there was any damage to their houses during the monsoon season, the NHAI would compensate them.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Mandi #Nurpur #Pathankot


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Hospital fire tragedy: Delhi LG suspends Health Minister's OSD for alleged irregularities in registration of nursing homes

2
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash

3
India

2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda

4
Delhi

At 52.9°C, Delhi’s Mungeshpur records highest-ever temperature; IMD says ‘examining data, sensors’

5
India

Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail

6
Lok Sabha Elections

PM Modi predicts ‘political earthquake’ within 6 months post June 4

7
Ludhiana

INDIA bloc will waive farmers' debt, says Rahul Gandhi at Ludhaina rally with Sidhu Moosewala’s photo in the backdrop

8
Trending

‘Fake’ AI phone call between Swati Maliwal, Dhruv Rathee goes insanely viral

9
Punjab The Tribune Analysis

Despite Amritpal Singh, Punjab voters lean towards mainstream

10
India

PM Modi’s 48-hour meditation trip violates poll code, claims Congress; urges Election Commission to stop its telecast

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Rajkot game zone fire: Court notice to SIT on plea to make IPS, IAS officers accused

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Heat wave intensifies in north, central India; 52.9 deg C in...

Setback for Kejri, SC refuses to list plea for bail extension

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court refuses to list plea for bail extension

Delhi CM had sought more time for medical tests

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Farmer leader Kulwinder Machiana put under house arrest ahead of PM Modi’s Hoshiarpur rally

Modi would address a public meeting for the ongoing Lok Sabh...

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Jt Director

A first: In one go, 11 ED officers made Joint Director

Probe agency has over 30 such posts


Cities

View All

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Frequent cuts may jeopardise gains made by AAP through free power units

Firing on Congress leader: No clue on attackers yet

Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Sandhu assures of roping in foreign firms to tackle drug addiction, boost economy

Voters raise concern over Amritsar’s poor public transport system

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

INDIA VOTES 2024: Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain, says Kejri

Modi ji jaane waale hain, achhe din aane waale hain: Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh

Pahari, Bhojpuri push to Sanjay Tandon’s campaign in Chandigarh

Kapil Sibal’s swipe at Narendra Modi — PMLA stands for ‘PM ki lal aankh’

Congress or AAP? Who will Manish Tewari vote for in Ludhiana, asks Piyush Goyal

46°C, mercury at 2-decade high in Chandigarh

Is Delhi really burning in 52.9 degrees? Weather chief says ‘looks abnormal, possible error in sensors’

Is Delh burning in 52.9 degrees? weather chief says ‘abnormal, looking at errors'

Double Delhi whammy: Heat is on & taps go dry

Delhi burns at 52.9°C

L-G letter meant to defame Delhi govt: Health minister

Delhi govt did not anticipate water crisis: BJP

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

1 critically injured as speeding car ‘driven by minor’ hits four in Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur hopes for big ticket projects from PM Modi

Modi to address rally in Hoshiarpur tomorrow: Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for Sushil Rinku, meets industrialists, doctors

Farmers organise protest outside Sushil Rinku’s residence

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

AAP govt did not take up issues related to industry with Centre, says Goyal

Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Bittu seeks votes for BJP to fast-track development

Kin of candidates reaching out to party cadre, supporters, voters

AAP’s Parashar, Delhi Speaker meet lawyers

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi

NDA govt’s wrongdoings to be relooked: Rahul Gandhi in Patiala

VB arrests ex-panchayat member with Rs 1.4L bribe

Preneet Kaur seeks votes for ‘Viksit Patiala’

Navjot Singh Sidhu praises Govt Rajindra Hospital’s radiotherapy unit

SAD candidate booked for violating poll code