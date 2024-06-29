Loans over Rs 1.7K lakh given to minorities, disabled: Dhani Ram Shandil

Shimla, June 28
Health, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dhani Ram Shandil today chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation here today.
The minister said the corporation was established to ensure the social and economic uplift of the minorities and disabled. Keeping in mind the present-day requirements, the administrative and structural components of the corporation would be restructured, he added.
Shandil said loans, amounting to Rs 1,296.45 lakh, had been given to minorities during the financial year 2023-24, whereas loans amounting to Rs 540.83 lakh were disbursed among the disabled beneficiaries.
He said the corporation provided loans to the beneficiaries to assist them in setting up their own business or for pursuing professional courses. “Beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 55 were being provided loans for shops, small business, technical trades, artisans and traditional occupations, transport, service agriculture and allied sectors,” he stated.
Loan up to Rs 30 lakh was being provided to the minorities at the interest rate of 6 per cent and education loans at a minimum 4 per cent interest, he added.
He said the disabled were being offered loan up to Rs 50,000 at 5 per cent interest rate, Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh at 6 per cent interest rate, Rs 5 lakh to 15 lakh at 7 per cent interest rate, Rs 15 lakh to 30 lakh at 8 per cent interest rates and Rs 30 lakh to 50 lakh at 9 per cent interest rate.
Shandil said the corporation has disbursed Rs 159.68 crore loans to 3,486 minority beneficiaries and 1,900 disabled individuals since its establishment.
