 Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla : The Tribune India

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experiencing scanty snowfall

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Tourists and locals walk at The Ridge in Shimla. Tribune file



PTI

Shimla, February 5

Harsh winters with heavy snowfalls beginning in December itself, covering Shimla in a white mantle of snow till March-end or even early April have become a thing of the past now.

The Himachal Pradesh capital, which used to be draped in white and attract tourists from all over, now mostly presents a brownish look with dry grass covering the hills.

There is growing concern among environmentalists and locals over the rising temperatures and depleting snow cover that the snow line is moving upwards and the “Queen of Hills” gradually losing her winter charm. Its effect now is more visible than ever in the hill city’s dwindling winter tourist inflow and drying water sources.

According to climate experts, the snow line is receding and Shimla’s adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda, popular skiing destinations, too, are experiencing scanty snowfall.

The state capital’s tourism industry is taking a hit due to the falling numbers and there is a dire need to find more tourist spots and activities in and around the city, Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president M K Seth said.

Tourism contributes about 7.5 per cent of the hill state’s GDP.

Snow also plays a vital role in replenishing the city’s perennial sources of water such as springs, streams and rivulets. Scanty snowfall means the water sources dry up and the towns face scarcity.

In 2018, the problem of water shortage had risen to such alarming levels that water supply had to be restricted to every fifth or sixth day, severely denting the inflow of tourists during the peak summer season.

As per meteorological department data, the snowfall from November to March in Shimla in 1989-90 was 556.7 cm while the figure stood at just 105.2 cm in the corresponding period of 2008-09.

Old-timers recall that a record snowfall of 360 cm to 450 cm was witnessed in 1945 in Shimla in a single spell, which had brought normal life to a standstill and even the railway station had collapsed under heavy snow.

“There is an erratic pattern of precipitation as climate change is being witnessed due to global warming. Extreme weather events are being witnessed and a gradual decrease is being seen in the number of snow days,” the director of the local meteorological office in Shimla Surender Paul told PTI.

Recalling his experience during winters, octogenarian O P Sood said, “Plaintive monkeys used to wail down the trees in search of food and raid houses and shops with more than usual daring, and most of the residents used to migrate to the plains during winters. But things have changed now.”

Reckless cutting of hills, construction of multi-storey concrete buildings, manifold increase in population and increasing human activity have become the bane of Shimla and the town is now warmer than plains during winters, climate experts said.

A joint study by the State Centre on Climate Change (SCCC), Himachal Pradesh, and the Ahmedabad-based Space Applications Centre of ISRO using Advanced Wide Field Sensor (AWiFS) satellite data map revealed that the state witnessed 18.5 per cent decrease in snow cover in 2020-21.

As per the SCCC, the rise in temperature in the north western Himalayan region was about 1.6 degrees Celsius in the last century but the warming rate of Shimla was higher than Leh and Srinagar during 1991-2002 as compared to the earlier decades. The gross rise in the mean air temperature during 1980-2002 in the north western Himalayas as a whole was about 2.2 degrees, it showed.

Apple growers in the upper Shimla region are now deprived of “white manure” (snow), and are adopting new varieties and techniques to sustain.

“Temperatures are low in December and January but adequate moisture is not available due to scanty snowfall. As a result, the cropping pattern is changing with apple growers taking to high density apple plantation,” Special Secretary, Horticulture, Sudesh Mokta said.

The apple economy in the state is worth around Rs 5,000 crore.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain

2
Haryana

Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary's family booked in dowry, sexual exploitation case

3
Nation

'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77

4
Punjab

A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says 'I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary'

5
Nation

US eye drop alert: All ophthalmological production halted at Chennai firm

6
Business Adani crisis

FPOs come and go, nation's reputation not impaired: FM Sitharaman

7
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

8
Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday

9
Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring urges CM Bhagwant Mann to consider release of Navjot Sidhu from jail

10
Business

Unusual price movement in stocks of a business conglomerate observed in past week, says SEBI amid Adani stock rout

Don't Miss

View All
Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3 km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral
Trending

WATCH: Car drags bike for over 3km in Gurugram, driver held after video goes viral

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple
Amritsar

SGPC appoints five guides to help foreign and domestic tourists at Golden Temple

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls
Nation

Boy faints after finding himself alone in exam room with 50 girls

Top News

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

US downs Chinese surveillance balloon, China threatens repercussions

Military shoots down the surveillance balloon in Atlantic Oc...

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky

The Pentagon says the balloon, which was carrying sensors an...

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: HC chides Punjab Govt

Drug menace has assumed alarming proportions: High Court chides Punjab Govt

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Adjoining tourist towns Kufri and Narkanda too are experienc...

Geologists collect samples from Doda

Geologists collect samples from Thathri in J-K's Doda

21 structures, including houses, a mosque and a madrasa, see...


Cities

View All

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Civic body cracks whip on construction material sellers occupying city roads

Powercom team held captive in Jodh Singh Wala village, 90 farmers booked

Agra tourist dies in Amritsar during snatching bid

2 booked for culpable homicide

Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

Proposal on new Bathinda bus stand sent to Punjab govt

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

54 Sampark services on doorstep in Chandigarh

Panel submits report on tragedy at school in Chandigarh

Health Depatment eyes Sarangpur land for Mother & Child Centre

Hair stylist booked on charge of rape in Chandigarh

2 bottling plants to be sealed in Chandigarh

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

G20 summit: NDMC to organise flower festival, marathon

Excise policy scam: BJP intensifies protest against Kejri, Cong seeks his resignation

Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

Delhi Govt seeks Rs 927 cr from Centre

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

LS bypoll on mind, parties take part in shobha yatra

On Guru's path

Held hostage in Dubai & Muscat, Malout woman shares sordid tale

Phagwara judge’s house burgled

Councillor's son held for buying stolen truck

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Immigration firm owner shot at by assailants in bid to loot SUV

Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

CIA inspector, police post in-charge suspended

Senior citizen forced to do rounds of power corporation office

MC continues drive to clean Sidhwan Canal

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

Aeromodelling show a hit among visitors at Patiala Heritage Festival

21 booked for ‘preventing BDPO from performing duty’

Workshop on academic quality enhancement

World Cancer Day observed in Patiala

Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated