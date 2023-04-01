Solan: Locals object to liquor vend at bus stand, threaten stir

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 31

Irate over the opening of a liquor vend at the Waknaghat bus stand, residents have requested the district administration to relocate it.

Residents rued that youngsters would be lured to drink liquor and women too would face problems while waiting at the bus stand. The vend was also in the vicinity of an educational institute.

A delegation of residents met the Deputy Commissioner as well as officials of the State Taxes and Excise Department earlier this week and requested them to shift the vend at the earliest. They have threatened protest, if the vend is not shifted soon.

Devkant Prakash Khachi, DC, State Taxes and Excise Department, Solan, said a delegation of residents from Waknaghat had met him and requested to shift the vend. He said owing to the four-laning of the highway, the liquor vend had been relocated but it was an inappropriate place for sale so the the owner had requested for shifting it to the bus stand.

“Since the residents have expressed their concern, another site has been selected near the sabzi mandi. It will be finalised after a field inspection,” the DC added.

