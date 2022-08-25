Locals protest Dhaulasidh Power Project management

Hamirpur, August 24
A protest was held against the management of the Dhaulasidh Power Project of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) for ignoring interests of local residents.
Raj Kumar, a resident of Sujanpur, said the management was preferring outsiders and ignoring locals while providing jobs. There were even anomalies during the process of land acquisition for the project, he added.
Congress leader Abhishek Rana said despite repeated memorandum to the management and the state government nothing had been done to address the grievances of the locals. He said today the office of the SJVNL was surrounded and officers were asked to resolve the issues of locals at the earliest.
He said if project authorities did not adhere to the terms of the contract with the land owners, they would move the high court.
