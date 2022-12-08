 Locals turn up in large numbers for meeting against toll increase : The Tribune India

Locals turn up in large numbers for meeting against toll increase

Over 40 police personnel deployed at Dohlunala toll plaza

The Manali Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti is demanding removal of Dohlunala toll plaza on Kullu-Manali road.



Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 7

Residents of villages, located near the Dohlunala toll plaza on the Kullu-Manali national highway, turned up in large numbers for the meeting called by local unions and associations against the abrupt hike of toll. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on December 2 had increased the charges by over 100 per cent at the Dohlunala toll plaza.

The police maintained heavy deployment, with over 40 personnel present at the toll plaza, where the meeting was held. They were led by the DSP, Manali, and the SHO, Patlikuhal.

Officials will raise demand

The authorities concerned have confirmed that they will correspond with higher officials about the public resentment and the demand to immediately withdraw the hike toll. —Mohinder Thakur, president, Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti

Fearing that the protests might turn violent, the police had earlier sent an advisory to the conveners of the meeting to carry out proceedings peacefully and in a lawful manner. The police even stated that any loss caused to the public property will be recovered from the conveners of the meeting.

The police even accompanied the Manali Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti president Mohinder Thakur to the venue. Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla and NHAI project director Varun Chari were also present during the meeting.

Thakur said a committee headed by Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg, which will examine the demands and grievances of the public, had been constituted by the administration. NHAI authorities had given assurances to consider the genuine demands, he added.

“The authorities concerned confirmed that they will correspond with their higher officials about the public resentment and the demand to immediately withdraw the enhanced toll,” Thakur said.

He added that the samiti main demand was to remove the Dohlunala toll plaza as it wasn’t according to the “NHAI’s parameter of minimum 60 km distance between two toll plazas”. He said only Takoli plaza should be retained as local residents rarely ply on the Takoli to Kullu stretch and at present were forced to bear this added levy for commuting locally. He claimed that no toll plaza exist on the two-lane roads of NHAI across the country and imposing charges for the use of similar Kullu-Manali road was unjustified. He said that the private as well as commercial vehicles of local residents within the radius of 20 km from the toll plaza should be exempted from the toll.

Thakur said that the officials of the administration and the NHAI listened to their demands and grievances. He added that they sought 2 weeks to redress the issues. He further added that the members agreed to the assurance provided by the authorities and were hopeful that some amicable solution will be arrived upon soon.

