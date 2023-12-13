Location tracking device data to be used to ensure road safety

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

The Transport Department will use the data gathered from the vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) to enhance road safety. Transport officials feel several precautionary and remedial measures could be taken to promote road safety on the basis of data gathered from the device fitted in commercial vehicles.

“We can get the details of habitual offenders of traffic rules from the system. Once we have these details, we can hold counselling session for the offenders,” said Director Transport Anupam Kashyap while holding a review meeting on VLDT and related issues.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had issued instructions for the installation of the VLTDs and multiple emergency buttons in all commercial vehicles, mainly for women safety. The VLTD and panic buttons are mandatory in the commercial vehicles registered on and after January 1, 2019.

As many as 31,370 commercial vehicles, including those having a national permit, in the state have the device and panic buttons. The Transport Department has recommended the installation of the VLTD in all commercial vehicles, including the ones registered before January 1, 2019. The proposal is under the consideration of the state government at the moment.

While the buses should have 16 panic buttons, the number for taxis, maxi cabs goods carriers is three, five and one, respectively. The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a Government of India enterprise, monitors the vehicles fitted with these devices and the alerts coming from these vehicles.

With a view to making public more aware about the system, the department plans to launch awareness drives and distribute publicity material.

