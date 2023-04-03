Locked public toilets at bus stand irk commuters

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 2

Following public demands, a public toilet was constructed at the bus stand in Nagrota Surian of Jawali subdivision in Kangra district, around five years ago by the local gram panchayat.

Locals and passengers are a harried lot as the panchayat has locked the public toilets meant for men and women over a month ago as it failed to maintain these facilities.

As per information the local gram panchayat had constructed the public toilets under the supervision of the Block Development Office, Nagrota Surian, over five years ago by spending an amount of Rs 2 lakh, which was released by former Lok Sabha MP Rajan Sushant from his local area development fund. Former MLA Neeraj Bharti also released an equal amount from the local area development fund. Local residents lamented that even after spending lakhs of rupees the facility was not open for the public.

Rajni Mahajan, chairperson, Nagrota Surian gram panchayat, said earlier, the 14th Finance Commission had authorised the gram panchayat to spend some amount. The chairperson said the panchayat had kept a sanitation worker for cleaning the public toilet. But after the end of the commission’s tenure, the panchayat had no funds for the purpose.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Vinay Chauhan said the panchayat was directed to constitute a committee for maintaining the public toilets. He said, “The committee will collect funds from locals. Soon, toilets will be maintained with the community participation.”

The BDO said a provision had also been made in the upcoming 15th Finance Commission for the purpose.

