Lok Nath Angra trustee of Naina Devi temple

Dharamsala, April 28
Lok Nath Angra, a former IPS officer of Punjab, has been appointed trustee of Mata Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district.
Angra said that it was an honour to serve the historical temple as trustee. “I shall work for the development of facilities for devotees coming to the temple,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit