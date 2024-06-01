Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Himachal Pradesh records highest voter turnout at 14.35 pc till 9 am

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1



Polling for four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly by-elections began across Himachal on Saturday morning. As many as 62 candidates, including 37 for Lok Sabha and 25 for assembly by-elections, are in the fray.

Prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in these elections include Anurag Thakur (BJP), Anand Sharma (Congress), Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) and sitting BJP MP from Shimla (SC) Suresh Kashyap.

Polling is being held for four Lok Sabha seats -- Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Shimla -- besides by-elections for six assembly constituencies of Sujanpur, Dharamshala, Lahaul and Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar.

The campaign witnessed a new low in the state as political leaders used indecent language and made personal attacks.

Adequate deployment of security forces has been made at 7,992 polling booths and two auxiliary polling stations while 369 polling booths have been identified as critical.

The polling, which started at 7.00 am, will end at 6.00 pm. As many as 57,11,969 voters, including 438 voters above the age of 100 years, are eligible to vote.

The voter turnout in Himachal Pradesh was 80.1 per cent in 2019 and Mandi had recorded the highest polling at 82.3 per cent, followed by Kangra 80.9 per cent and Hamirpur and Shimla (SC) 79.9 per cent.

09:56 01 Jun Polling till 9 am Himachal Pradesh is leading the voter turnout at 14.35 per cent in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, as per the data provided by the Election Commission. 09:49 01 Jun 17.69 pc polling in Kasauli till 9 am Voting picks up in Kasauli, 17.69 per cent polling registered till 9.00 am. 09:40 01 Jun Kangana cast her vote, says Modi wave everywhere #WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha, Kangana Ranaut casts her vote at a polling station in Mandi, for the seventh phase of #LokSabhaElections2024



Congress has fielded Vikramaditya Singh from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. pic.twitter.com/6cggbpGYPV — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024 09:32 01 Jun Himachal ex-CM PK Dhumal, with his family after casting their votes Caption 08:46 01 Jun Early voters in Shimla 08:46 01 Jun Voters stand in line to cast their votes in Shimla 08:46 01 Jun Voters wait for their turn to cast vote in Shimla 08:37 01 Jun Rajiv Bharadwaj, wife vote in Nurpur BJP candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency Rajiv Bharadwaj, his family vote in Nurpur area of Kangra district. 08:23 01 Jun Kangana Ranaut's father says everyone is coming with great enthusiasm to vote #WATCH | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh: Amardeep Ranaut, father of BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut, says, "It feels very good. Like Diwali, everyone is coming with great enthusiasm and all the people are going to press the Lotus button ...I appeal to all voters to come out and… pic.twitter.com/SP3TtXr50F — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024 08:10 01 Jun Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla Faced with the challenge of breaking the winning spree of the BJP which won all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal in 2014 and 2019, the Congress has put up a spirited fight, hoping to wrest back at least two seats. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/close-call-on-cards-in-mandi-shimla-626632 08:08 01 Jun Over 57 lakh voters to decide fate of 37 candidates in Lok Sabha poll in Himachal Pradesh As many as 57.11 lakh voters will cast their votes for four seats in the Lok Sabha elections and six Vidhan Sabha byelections to be held simultaneously tomorrow. All arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful and successful elections. https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/over-57-lakh-voters-to-decide-fate-of-37-candidates-in-lok-sabha-poll-in-himachal-pradesh-626671 07:59 01 Jun JP Nadda cast his vote #WATCH | BJP national president JP Nadda cast his vote at a polling booth in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. His wife Mallika Nadda also cast her vote here. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/7XZC3pU2zw — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2024

