Lok Sabha election 2024: PM Modi to address two poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh today

Solan, May 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two poll rallies in Himachal Pradesh today ahead of the 6th and 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25 and June 1, respectively.
PM Modi will address his first election rally in the state at Nahan at 11.00 am. Later, he will address a rally at Mandi.
Three BJP MLAs and 13 party candidates, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls, along with Himachal Pradesh BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal and other leaders will attend the rally.
Nahan is the home district of BJP’s sitting MLA Suresh Kashyap who has been fielded once again from this seat.
Emulating typical Sirmauri tradition, BJP functionaries were greeted with traditional music played by a troupe playing dhol, nagara and traditional kanal. It lent a Sirmauri touch to the Nahan rally where party workers were seen arriving from various parts of Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.
As many as 17 Assembly segments fall under the Shimla Lok Sabha seat.
