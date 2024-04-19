Lok Sabha poll a fight between dynastic, nationalist forces, says Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal today said that the Lok Sabha elections were being fougt between nationalist forces and dynastic forces that the electorate would have to decide on.

Bindal, in a statement issued here, said that the BJP was contesting the elections to work for the welfare of the poor, women, youth uplift and making the country a developed nation. “On the other hand, the Congress and the India alliance are contesting the elections to increase the clout of their families, which is a symbol of dynastic politics that they follow,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been hailed by the global community for his able leadership as he had pledged to eradicate corruption while the Congress was fighting the elections to shield the corrupt. “The Prime Minister has a track record of 10 years of development in the country. On the other hand, there is the Congress that only has lies, corruption and divisive politics to offer to people,” he added.

Bindal said that the nation had been pushed backwards in the past 60 years of the Congress rule. The Congress had only indulged in vote bank politics by giving catchy slogans. “It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had resolved the Kashmir problem after 70 years by abrogating Article 370, ended ‘triple talaq’ and made India the fifth economic superpower of the world,” he added.

He said that the BJP had also fulfilled its commitment of constructing a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. He added that Modi had resolved to make India the third economic superpower of the world in the next five years.

