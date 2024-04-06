Sirmaur: Security alert sounded due to Lok Sabha poll

Nahan, April 5
Authorities in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, bordering Uttarakhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, are on a high alert as preparations for the fair conduct of Lok Sabha elections are in full swing. Addressing reporters at Nahan, state’s DGP Sanjay Kundu highlighted the strategic importance of Sirmaur, which shares a 126-km border with Haryana, a 97-km border with Uttarakhand, and a two-km border with Uttar Pradesh.
DGP Kundu said that the first phase of polling is scheduled for April 19 in neighbouring states Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, necessitating vigilant patrolling along the borders.
