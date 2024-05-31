‘Loktantra Utsav’ van to promote voting in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, May 30

Kangra Divisional Commissioner A Shainamol flagged off the ‘Loktantra Utsav’ van from her office premises today as part of the ongoing voter awareness campaign under the SVEEP programme. Secretary of Election Commission of India, Santosh Kumar, and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa were also present.

The Divisional Commissioner said for the upcoming elections, the Election Commission has launched extensive campaigns for voter awareness, in which people were being made aware to vote through various activities.

“In this series, Loktantra Utsav Vehicle has been flagged off today. Through this promotional vehicle, voters in various areas of the district will be made aware to vote. The awareness vehicle will go around the entire district and give the message to people to vote in large numbers,” she said.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner also started the signature campaign. ADC Saurabh Jassal, Tehsildar Election Sanjay Rathore, District Nodal Officer SVEEP Sudhir Bhatia and others were also present.

