Long weekend drives tourists to Manali, hoteliers jubilant

Kullu, March 24

The long weekend and Holi have brought tourists in a large numbers to Manali. The number of tourists has doubled this weekend. As per the data gathered from the green tax barrier at Manali, the number of tourist vehicles coming daily to Manali from out of Himachal was 500 to 800 earlier last week, while over 1,700 have reached the hill station in the last two days.

HPTDC DGM Balbir Singh Aukta said a good number of tourists were arriving in Manali and an increase was being witnessed over the weekend.

Manali’s tourist hotspots, including Mall road, Hadimba temple, Vashisht hot spring, Nehru Kund and Solang Nala, are chock-a-block with the tourists. Some tourists also go to Sissu in the Lahaul valley by crossing the Atal tunnel on 4X4 vehicles, as other vehicles are not allowed beyond Solang Nala due to snow accumulation on the roadsides. The BRO has removed snow and made arrangements for parking of vehicles at Sissu.

Tourism-related businesses have gained momentum in Sissu as a ban on all tourist activities was imposed by the local deity from January 15 to February 28. Vehicular movement remained suspended earlier due to heavy snowfall.

Local businessmen Rajesh and Ratan said the tourist footfall had improved in Sissu. They said more tourists would reach here when all types of vehicles are allowed once the road condition improved. Many motorbike riders from Punjab are also coming in a large number to visit Manikaran Sahib and Manali.

