‘Lord Buddha’s teachings transcend borders, cultures’

Shimla, May 23

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla here today presided over an event on the occasion of the 2,568th birth anniversary of Lord Buddha organised by Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti Bauddh Sewa Sangh, Shimla, in association with the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, Shimla.

As the chief guest at the event, he said Lord Buddha's teachings of compassion, peace and enlightenment transcended centuries, cultures and borders, guiding millions on the path to inner peace and universal brotherhood.

Lord Buddha's message was more relevant today than ever as we navigate through the complexities of the modern world, which is often fraught with conflict, misunderstanding and materialism, he added.

Shukla said Lord Buddha's life and teachings emphasised the importance of introspection, ethical living and the pursuit of wisdom.

"His four noble truths and the eightfold path offer a timeless framework for achieving personal and collective harmony," Shukla added.

"These principles encourage us to confront our suffering, understand its causes, and follow a path that leads to the cessation of suffering," he said.

“They remind us of the impermanence of worldly attachments and the value of living a life rooted in mindfulness and compassion,” Shukla said. The Governor also appreciated the efforts of the Buddhist communities of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society, recognising their significant role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Buddhism. It was through their efforts that the values of peace, non-violence and compassion continued to thrive and inspire new generations, he added.

Shukla said the festival was a testament to the enduring friendship and cultural exchange between the people of India and Tibet. "Through such gatherings, our shared history and cultural bonds are strengthened. It promotes a greater understanding and unity," the Governor said.

He appealed to the gathering to adopt the teachings of Lord Buddha in their daily lives. The Governor also honoured Yangsi Rinpoche on the occasion, and presented the Bharat Tibet Maitri Samman-2024 award to assistant professor Shravan Kumar and monk Shedup Wangyal.

Cultural performances were showcased by Lahaul-Spiti pupils studying in Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, and the students of Tibetan School, Shimla.

