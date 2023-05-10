Loss due to unseasonal rain crosses Rs 100 crore

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 9

The combined loss in agriculture and horticulture sectors due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms has crossed Rs 100 crore.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority, the losses suffered in the agriculture sector from March 1 to May 8 amount to a shade over Rs 40 crore while the horticulture sector has suffered over Rs 63 crore losses. “We are in the process of compiling data. We should be able to gather the entire data by May 15,” said an official of the Horticulture Department, indicating that the losses would increase further.

The maximum loss of over Rs 44 crore in the horticulture sector has been reported from Shimla district. It is not surprising, considering that Shimla is the biggest producer of apple in the state. Besides, the district produces pears and stone fruits like cherry, plum and apricots. The districts of Kullu and Mandi have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 6.75 crore and Rs 4.35 crore, respectively.

As per the Agriculture Department, the assessed losses pertain to rabi crops. The rabi crops have suffered significant losses due to high temperatures in February. The losses due to heavy rainfall and hailstorms are also considerable. “The losses incurred due to pre-monsoon rain and hailstorms are comparatively higher this time,” said Rajesh Kaushik, Director, Department of Agriculture.

The maximum loss of Rs 12.33 crore has been reported from Shimla, followed by Una (Rs 11.54 crore) and Kangra (Rs 5.37 crore). As per the report, of the 402,968 hectares cropped area, 30,308 hectares have been affected. In 2,608 hectares, the crop loss is equal to or more than 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, farmers and horticulturalists say, “They hardly get compensation. Apple growers had suffered massive losses due to untimely snowfall in 2021. The Horticulture Department had assessed the loss at over Rs 250 crore but growers did not receive any compensation,” said Harish Chauhan, president, Fruit, Vegetable and Flowers Growers Association.