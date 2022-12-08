Lost by 1pc but 100pc committed to Himachal’s development: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said a mere 1 per cent vote differential with the Congress in Himachal Pradesh elections was a sign of voters' affections for the party.

Thanking the people of Himachal, the PM said, "The victory and loss in this election has been decided by less than 1 per cent votes. Never has the state seen such a low difference between victory and defeat. Governments have changed every five years but the difference has always been 5 to 7 per cent. This time it was less than 1 per cent whichmeans people tried to ensure our win."

He was addressing BJP workers here, in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

The PM assured the people of Himachal that the BJP "may have been left behind by 1 per cent but its commitment to the development of the state will remain 100 per cent.

"We will raise every subject related to Himachal forcefully and will fully discharge our role as the Centre in empowering Himachal," the PM said.

