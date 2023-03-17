Lover among 3 held for woman's murder

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 16

The Indora police have cracked the blind murder case of a woman, Suneeta Devi (43) of Chatak Koliyan village in Pathankot, whose body was found in bushes at Falai village here on February 25.

The police have arrested three persons, including the deceased’s paramour — Baljeet Singh of Chatak Kolian village. The co-accused are Surjeet Singh, brother of Baljeet, and Amandeep, alias Pawan, of Mongo Sohi village of Punjab’s Amritsar. The trio was produced in a court and remanded in police custody for further probe.