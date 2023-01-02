Low credit to debit ratio in Una banks

Our Correspondent

Una, January 1

Una Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Amit Kumar has called for improvement in the combined credit to deposit (CD) ratio by banks in the district during the current financial year.

Presiding over a district-level Banks Consultative and Review meeting, he said Una district has recorded a Credit to Debit ratio of 31.03 per cent as compared to the national target of 60 per cent in the ongoing financial year. He called upon bank managers to disburse more loans to improve upon the ratio.

Kumar said during the second quarter of the financial year, the deposits in the banks in Una district had increased by Rs 11,848 crore, which is 9.7 per cent more in comparison to the first quarter. He said there was need for greater coordination between the banks and the government departments to ensure that more loans were disbursed to the beneficiaries of various welfare and developmental schemes.

The ADC was informed that during the quarter ending September, 694 new Kisan Credit Cards had been distributed to the farmers, adding that the number of total Kisan Credit Cards in the district has increased to 61,842. He called upon the bank officials and farmers to come forward and apply for Kisan Credit Cards which provided easy access to agriculture loans at low interest rates.

The ADC said banks play a major role in boosting the economy of the common man, thereby strengthening the overall economy of the nation. He said banking institutions need to be sensitive to the financial needs of the common man and should address their financial needs sympathetically.

Chief District Lead Bank Officer Gurcharan Bhatti, RBI District Development Officer Shubham Duvedi, NABARD District Development Manager Arun Kumar and Joint Director of the Una Industries Department Anshul Dhiman attended the meeting, besides managers of various banks in the district.