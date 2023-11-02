LPG cylinder blast

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 1

Fire broke out in a house on the Palace Road near Narsingh temple here this afternoon after an LPG cylinder lying outside in the open area caught fire, resulting in a blast in the afternoon.

The blast created a scare in the area as the neighbours rushed out in panic.

Out of the four family members, a woman received some injuries as she jumped from the first floor in panic. She was rushed to the regional hospital where she was stated to be stable.

The house suffered immense damage owing to the fire. “A sum of Rs 15,000 has been provided as immediate relief by the revenue staff while the assessment of the loss would be made later. A short circuit appears to be the cause of the fire as per the preliminary information,” said tehsildar, Multan Singh. The house was badly damaged. The neighbours rushing to douse the flames. Fire tenders were then rushed to the spot.

“The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and a forensic team was called at the spot,” informed SP Solan, Gaurav Singh.

