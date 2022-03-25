LPG cylinders stored unauthorisedly found

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 24

A team of the Dharampur police found a cache of LPG cylinders stacked without any licence or permit at a godown at Badhal village on the Kumarhatti-Nahan road last evening.

As per the norms, if an agency wants to store cylinders weighing more than 100 kg, it has to seek permission from the Controller of Explosives. But no such authorisation was found with Anuj Garg, owner of the godown.

“No licence or permission was granted to Anuj Garg for storing LPG cylinders at Badhal village. The storage space is supposed to have no power supply or wooden fitting and a crude floor as LPG is a highly inflammable substance,” said Nrinder Dhiman, District Controller, Civil Supplies, Solan.

“Dharmesh Sharma, Inspector, Civil Supplies, who also raided the godown, found 17 LPG cylinders of HP Gas weighing 47.5 kg and 40 cylinders of 19.2 kg each. Besides, 35 domestic cylinders of Indane Gas were also found of which 32 were filled and three were empty. They weighed 14.2 kg each. An electrical weighing machine was also found at the godown,” Dhiman added.

Seals of Indane Gas were also found from the godown. The cylinders, however, belonged to HP Gas.

A case under Sections 336 of the IPC and Section 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act has been registered against Anuj Garg, Solan SP Virender Sharma said.

Further probe was underway to see why Indane Gas seals and cylinders of HP Gas were found at the said godown, the SP added.