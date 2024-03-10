LPG subsidy a gift to women, says morcha

Our Correspondent

Una, March 9

The Himachal BJP Mahila Morcha yesterday hailed the Union Cabinet’s decision to continue the targeted subsidy of Rs 300 on 14.2 kg LPG cylinders for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for the coming financial year.

BJP state Mahila Morcha president Vandana Yogi, who was here to address a meeting of the district unit, said this was a gift from the Prime Minister to the women of the country on the occasion of International Day for Women.

The Ujjwala scheme was initiated in 2016 by the Union government and a subsidy of Rs 200 per LPG refill was being provided to the beneficiaries. In October 2023, the subsidy was increased to Rs 300 for 14.2 kg cylinders and appropriately prorated for 5 kg refills.

Vandana said that the Union Cabinet had also decided to cut down the rates of LPG cylinders for all beneficiaries by Rs 100, which would benefit every household in the country. She added the Centre had always addressed the issues of weaker sections and women.

