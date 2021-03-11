LPG warehouse gutted at Kalbog, no loss of life

Shimla, August 18
A major fire broke out late last night at the Civil Supply Building at Kalbog in Kotkhai subdivision of Shimla district. Around 65-70 LPG cylinders were housed in the building at the time of the fire.
“It took the fire tenders about three hours to douse the flames,” said SDM Kotkhai, Chetna. He added that the amount of loss to the property and cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualty was reported.
