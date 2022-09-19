LSD cases on decline in Kangra district

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 18

Areas in lower Kangra district bordering Punjab, that saw a sudden spurt in the lumpy skin disease (LSD) infection among animals last month, has been witnessing a decline in such cases for the last 10 days, owing to the change in climate.

Most of the LSD cases have been reported from Indora, Nurpur, Jawali and Dehra in the district. The spike in the cases had sounded the alarm bell to the Animal Husbandry Department. A large number of milch animals died because of the disease, causing financial losses to animal rearers across the district. The delay in procuring vaccination doses, poor knowledge about combating the disease, shortage of veterinary doctors, pharmacists and antibiotics were the major causes that led to the failure in containing the disease among domestic and abandoned animals.

Suresh Pathania, president, Kangra district Bharatiya Kisan Union, said the lackadaisical approach of the state government and its machinery had resulted in the widespread LSD infection that caused financial losses to rearers in the district. He had asked the Union Government to declare the LSD as an epidemic, paving the way for disbursal of calamity compensation to the aggrieved livestock owners.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department recorded 27,781 LSD cases (mostly in cows) and 1,229 deaths till Saturday in the district. The department has also been recording a decline in daily reported LSD cases for the past over a week.

Sanjiv Dhiman, Deputy Director of the department, Dharamsala, said veterinary experts were active in sensitising animal rearers about the precautions to be taken. He said the department had organised a workshop at Fatehpur on Saturday in which around 1,400 LSD infections and 65 deaths had been reported by the department.

“The department has so far administered 24,000 vaccination doses to the non-infected animals in the district and recorded a decline in the LSD infections due to fall in temperature and awareness of animal rearers who are now well-versed about combating the disease,” he said.

He said the department had reported the highest 1,300 LSD infections in a day during its peak which had declined to 650 on Saturday which indicated containment of the disease.

