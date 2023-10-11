Lt Gen Daulat Singh's bust unveiled in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled the bust of former Lieutenant General Daulat Singh, at Daulat Singh Park on the Ridge in Shimla on Tuesday.

“The dedication and supreme sacrifice of the army heroes would always remain inspiring for the countrymen. Lt General Daulat Singh led the army with skilful strategy,” said the Governor.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, the ARTRAC, SS Mahal; Surendra Daulat, the son of Lt General Daulat Singh; MC Mayor Surender Chauhan, Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma were present on the occasion.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla