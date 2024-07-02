Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes charge of Army Training Command

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma here today took over as the 25th General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Shimla-based Army Training Command (ARTRAC).

In an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, the General has held important Command appointments in varied sensitive operational sectors, counter-terrorism environment and high-altitude terrain. He has commanded ‘The Scinde Horse’, an Armoured Brigade, as part of Strike Corps, an Infantry Division and a Corps on Western Front. The General was Chief of Staff, HQ Western Command, prior to taking over as GOC-in-C, ARTRAC.

Gen Sharma is an alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer, National Defence Academy and Indian Military Academy. A recipient of the coveted ‘Sword of Honour’, he was commissioned into ‘The Scinde Horse’ on December 19, 1987.

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma’s staff experiences include challenging assignments both in operational and administrative domains.

The General has been an instructor at the prestigious National Defence Academy, a Staff Officer Operations in Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan and Chief Military Personnel Officer, United Nation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The General has attended various prestigious courses such as Defence Services Staff College, Higher Defence Management Course and Advance Professional Programme in Public Administration.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation, the General was conferred with the award of Ati Vishist Seva Medal on January 26, 2022. A recipient of Sena Medal for gallantry, he has also been awarded the Central Army Commander’s Commendation Card and the UN Force Commander’s Appreciation for his

distinguished service.

On assuming Command, the General Officer extended his greetings to all ranks of ARTRAC, Veer Naris, Veterans and Defence civilian employees as well as their families.

