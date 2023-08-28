Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retd) to chair board of IIT-Mandi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (retd) has been appointed as the chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, for a period of three years commencing August 25.

Lt Gen Dhillon commanded the 15 Corps during the period when the Balakote air strikes took place in February 2019 and at the time of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in August 2019.

He has also served as DG Defence Intelligence Agency. He retired from service in January 31, 2022. He is MSc, MPhil and PhD.

