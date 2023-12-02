Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes over as GOC-in-C, ARTRAC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh took over as the 24th GOC-in-C of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) here today. He succeeded Lt Gen Surinder Singh Mahal, who superannuated yesterday.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School, Kapurthala, National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 Madras on December 20, 1986.

He had commanded his battalion in an intense counter insurgency environment in Jammu and Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade at the Line of Control (LoC), an Infantry Division as part of Strike Corps and a corps deployed along the LoC in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the nation, he was decorated with the Yudh Seva Medal in 2015 and the Vishist Seva Medal in 2019.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh has also been an instructor at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) and the Indian Military Training Team at Bhutan. He has attended various prestigious courses such as Defence Services Staff College and the higher command course. He also has the distinction of attending National Defence College in Thailand.

The General Officer is the Colonel of Madras Regiment since January 1, 2021. He was the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Policy, Planning and Force Development) prior to taking over as the General Officer Commanding at ARTRAC.

In the prevalent contemporary security scenario and the nature of conflicts world over, the need to train and shape the Indian Army to make responsive and adaptive soldiers in line with evolving doctrines, concepts and more importantly, adopting niche war-fighting technologies to ensure operational readiness for future challenges is an imperative. Considering his vast experience at tactical, operational and strategic levels, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh has been posted as the head of ARTRAC, with responsibility to lead the transformation.

