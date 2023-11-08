Lt Gen Pant nominated to IIIT Advisory Council

UNA, NOVEMBER 7
Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (retd) has been nominated to the Institute Advisory Council of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una.
Lt Gen Pant is an alumnus of the IIT, Kharagpur, and has served as National Cyber Security Coordinator.
According to a press note issued by the IIIT Director S. Selvakumar, Lt Gen Pant is a PhD in information security. He had played a key role in ensuring a secure and resilient cyberspace for India. “He is at present the chairman of the Cyber Security Association of India, Chairman of the India Future Foundation and the Global Adviser of the Cyber Peace Organisation.
