Lt Sauguni, new officer, makes Nurpur proud

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 11

Lieutenant Sabyasachi Sauguni (21) of Suliali village in Nurpur completed his training at the Officers’ Training Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, two days ago, bringing laurels to his hometown.

The passing-out parade was presided over by Northern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar.

After undergoing an year-long intensive training programme at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Sabyasachi was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

He will join the 18-Maratha Army unit in Sunderbani in Jammu and Kashmir on June 29.

While Sabyasachi is the first from his family to join the Indian Army, Suliali gram panchayat, his hometown, is known as the native place of several serving and retired officers in the Armed Forces.

According to his family, Sabyasachi completed his secondary schooling at Rose Public School, Suliali, and completed a BTech (mechanical) course from Bennett University, Noida.

After graduating from college, he appeared in the entrance exam for the Indian Army’s corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers through the Service Selection Board (SSB), Prayagraj, securing an all-India 3rd rank in the exam.

