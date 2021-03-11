Lug valley to be developed as tourist spot, Forest Dept sends project report to govt

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 4

The pristine Lug valley region of the district will soon be developed as a centre of tourist attraction. The forest department has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) and submitted it to the government to develop the earmarked spots from the tourism point of view.

Dense forest, trekking routes Lug valley has dense forests, old trekking routes and beautiful places. It also has a rest house of the Forest Department at Kaisdhar

The state government is working for promoting tourism in the valley through the forest and tourism departments

The state government had included the Lug valley of Kullu district under the ‘Nai Rahein, Nai Manzilein’ scheme in December last year to develop untouched tourism destinations.

Under the initiative to promote the Lug valley

as a tourist spot, the Forest Department’s rest house at Kaisdhar, roads around Kadaun, Rest

Hut at Badasaur and a rain shelter at Naudhar will be developed. The repair of bridges, paths of Mathasaur and various other works will also be carried out. Security walls will be erected around various temples. Badasaur, Naudhar, Mathasaur lake, Alwar Nala waterfall and various other spots will be spruced up.

The Tourism Department is preparing a road map for paragliding and other adventure sports in the valley. Efforts are being made to bring the valley on the tourism map by creating basic facilities for tourists. Residents are being encouraged to opt for the homestay scheme.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Angel Chauhan says that a DPR to develop various spots in the Lug valley from tourism point of view has been sent to the government. Various tourist places in the valley will be developed at a cost of Rs 3.41 crore. The work of developing tourist places in the valley will be started after approval from the government and a provision of budget.