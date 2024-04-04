Maalvika nominated to INTACH council

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 3

INTACH chairman Major Gen LK Gupta (retd) has nominated Himachal Pradesh state convener Maalvika Pathania to the Governing Council of INTACH.

In a press note issued here today, INTACH said that Maalvika’s laudable contribution to the preservation of the tangible and intangible heritage in Himachal was seen with a lot of respect and commitment to keep the traditions and history of the state alive.

It was her initial efforts when the Kangra Kala Sangrakshan avam Utthan society was first formed in 1994 at her behest by the Kangra administration. The master craftsmen of miniature painting in Kangra today were her students that she had enrolled at that time under this project. She restored Nurpur murals at the Brijraj Swami Temple in 1995 and with over 30 crafts revival workshops in the district over the years, she gave a major push to women in handicraft conservation and sale.

The paper, mural and document workshops done with museums in the state over the years had helped her bring the latest conservation techniques to Himachal.

